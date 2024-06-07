Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,038 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 139,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,216. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.