Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $60,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $433.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.51. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

