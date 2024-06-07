Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

