Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.31.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$25.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

