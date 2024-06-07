Lance Garner Follett Sells 3,933 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lance Garner Follett sold 3,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.71, for a total transaction of C$34,263.51.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:WPRT traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The stock has a market cap of C$148.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.44. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.74.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.