L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,845 shares of company stock worth $26,577,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $222.04 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $226.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.43.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

