KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) COO Terry Keith Cochran Sells 108,079 Shares

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 108,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 31,342.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Terry Keith Cochran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Terry Keith Cochran sold 150,167 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.31, for a total transaction of 46,551.77.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN KULR traded down 0.02 on Thursday, hitting 0.29. 2,409,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,029,980. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KULR Technology Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:KULR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.50 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 225.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,667.70%. Equities analysts expect that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

