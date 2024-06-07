Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.42

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.42 and traded as low as $68.88. Kubota shares last traded at $70.23, with a volume of 25,165 shares trading hands.

Kubota Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

