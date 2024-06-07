Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 274.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Kirkland’s Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.24. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

