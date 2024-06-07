Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $434.00.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $388.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.04. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,358,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,692,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,562,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

