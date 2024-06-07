Kingswood (LON:KWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.60

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.11), with a volume of 224817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Kingswood Stock Down 14.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Kingswood

(Get Free Report)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.