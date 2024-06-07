Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $409,063,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,688,000 after buying an additional 639,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

