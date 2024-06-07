Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$21.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$20.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

