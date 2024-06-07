Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of The Shyft Group worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 152,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 174,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 270,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 135,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. 438,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,298.00 and a beta of 1.73. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

