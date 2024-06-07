Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Crane by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,567,000 after acquiring an additional 79,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Crane by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 663,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 204,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,659,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.57. 149,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.39. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

