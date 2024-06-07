Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Chord Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chord Energy worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,419. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $145.06 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.08.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHRD

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.