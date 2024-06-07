Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in RXO by 106,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 2,008.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,763. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Insider Transactions at RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 105,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $2,108,654.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,280,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,818,310.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

RXO Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.