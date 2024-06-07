Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.13.

NYSE BLDR traded down $4.33 on Thursday, reaching $145.64. 2,156,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,937. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.30.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,207. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

