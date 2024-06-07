Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP opened at $8.61 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.