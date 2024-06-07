Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services accounts for 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $15,550,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $5,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,410,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Primoris Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 78,922 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,088,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,948 shares of company stock worth $4,206,249 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Primoris Services stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 535,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.12. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

