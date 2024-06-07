Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,827,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,006,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 1.5 %

VLTO stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.31. 1,119,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,172. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

