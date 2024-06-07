Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. ChampionX makes up about 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of ChampionX worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ChampionX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 1,691,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

