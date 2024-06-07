Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 564,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,740. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.