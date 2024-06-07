Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after buying an additional 5,678,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 35,336,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,057,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.