Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.