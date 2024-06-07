Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of South Plains Financial worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,103,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

South Plains Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,354. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

