Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,853,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,968,000 after buying an additional 138,782 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,797,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after buying an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,168,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,405,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,168,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,405,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,840 shares of company stock worth $19,386,823. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.38. 570,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.