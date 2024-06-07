Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Sanmina by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Sanmina by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Sanmina by 86.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 498.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 407,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sanmina by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,103 shares of company stock worth $720,600 over the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

SANM stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 221,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,201. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

