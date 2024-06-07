Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Busey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,442 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 341,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUSE. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

First Busey Trading Up 0.5 %

First Busey stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.06 million. First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,348 shares of company stock worth $47,993 and sold 6,900 shares worth $158,999. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

