Kathryn C. Zoon Sells 10,000 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE EBS opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $4.24. The company had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 218.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

