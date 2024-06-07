Karpus Management Inc. Sells 41,200 Shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 11.76% of Feutune Light Acquisition worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 31.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 196,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 142,336 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FLFV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,028. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

