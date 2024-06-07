Karpus Management Inc. Sells 363,375 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,375 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $26,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 76.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 81,813 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 164,304 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE IQI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 61,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

