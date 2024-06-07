Karpus Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,008 shares during the period. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals comprises approximately 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 5.90% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $31,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 770,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

NYSE:VGM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 52,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,930. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.