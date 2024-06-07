Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,500 Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Zalatoris II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zalatoris II Acquisition alerts:

Zalatoris II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZLS remained flat at $10.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,727. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Profile

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.