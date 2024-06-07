Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 21,000 Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 706.9% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 165,450 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 192,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 92,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 219,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBMC remained flat at $10.80 during trading hours on Friday. 850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,261. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

