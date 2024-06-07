Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $569,000 Investment in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 188,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 133,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at SRH Total Return Fund

In other SRH Total Return Fund news, Director Thomas Jack Moore acquired 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20,491.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,221,050.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,960 shares in the company, valued at $60,655,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

STEW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. 25,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.