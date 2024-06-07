Karpus Management Inc. Has $861,000 Holdings in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,374,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,428 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 466.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Price Performance

CHN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 5,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,401. The China Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

The China Fund Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.