Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.45% of Blue World Acquisition worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 298,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue World Acquisition by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 41,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWAQ stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 10,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,690. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

