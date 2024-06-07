Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Trading Down 2.2%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 74,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 353,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Jushi Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -1.00.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 5,529.11% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jushi Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

