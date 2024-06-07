JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Target Price to $32.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EYPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.59.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,734,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $24,641,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,401,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after buying an additional 488,206 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 445,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

