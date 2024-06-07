JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $32.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:SG opened at $34.48 on Monday. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,167 shares of company stock worth $14,357,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

