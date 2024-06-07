JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $44.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

NYSE:BROS opened at $38.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.40, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.50. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 86,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,762,136.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,510,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,563.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 86,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,762,136.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,510,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,563.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,897,907 shares of company stock valued at $338,873,481. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. FMR LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after buying an additional 1,106,511 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $41,988,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

