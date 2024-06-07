Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Trading Up 7.7%

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.32. 108,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 159,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DERM

Journey Medical Stock Up 5.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Medical Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justin Adam Smith purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,467.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Journey Medical news, Director Justin Adam Smith purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,467.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,504.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,300 in the last three months. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DERM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Journey Medical by 687.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Journey Medical during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Journey Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Journey Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.