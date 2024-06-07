JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ:SGMT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 308,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,685. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.18. On average, research analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Happel bought 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

