JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Innovid from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE CTV opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Innovid has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Innovid will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,960,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,717.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Innovid news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,697,224 shares in the company, valued at $20,364,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,960,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,717.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 29.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 230.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 132,728 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

