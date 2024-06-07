Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $204.33 million for the quarter.
Jiayin Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 8,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $369.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.
Jiayin Group Company Profile
