Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $204.33 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 66.42%.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Jiayin Group stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

