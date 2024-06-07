Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $204.33 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 66.42%.
Jiayin Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Jiayin Group stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.57.
About Jiayin Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jiayin Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top 4 Stocks With Notable Insider Buying
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.