Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Bruker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $64.95 on Monday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 32.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Bruker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bruker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bruker by 8.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,478,000 after acquiring an additional 594,362 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.