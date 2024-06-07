J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Lowered to $135.00 at TD Cowen

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $115.86. The stock had a trading volume of 465,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $154.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $364,990,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $157,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after buying an additional 999,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after buying an additional 677,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

