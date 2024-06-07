ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.46

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.46 and last traded at $94.45, with a volume of 103938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ITOCHU in the first quarter worth $718,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ITOCHU during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ITOCHU by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

